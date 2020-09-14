MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) will close its hub for Flight Attendants at Narita Airport (NRT) by the end of the month. The decision affects 270 jobs.

According to NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the 270 staff members, 150 Flight Attendants could lose their jobs. The closure is caused by deteriorating earnings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United Airlines: Photo: Luke Ayers

Cutting Employees

NHK said that the labor union is asking the airline to keep the employees’ jobs by relocating them, but the airline responded to NHK’s query by saying the company needed to “make a severe decision.”

The airline stated that the impact of the virus on the airline industry “was so serious…we had not experienced [this] before.”

In 2017, UA introduced additional Boeing 777-300ER services to operate its Asian routes. Photo: Alan Wilson.

The company said earlier this month it was preparing to furlough 16,370 workers when the federal aid expires on October 1. The pandemic continues to devastate the airline industry, with one union saying many more employees will be without pay.

The company cuts include 6,920 flight attendants, but the union representing them said 14,000 will not have a paycheck in October unless the US Congress acts to extend US$25bn in aid.