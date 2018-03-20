United Airlines Suspends Its Pet Cargo Service

MIAMI — Today, United Airlines decided to suspend temporarily its pet cargo shipping service, PetSafe, while it conducts an internal investigation into the travel program.

The Chicago-based carrier established through a statement:

“We are deeply committed to the safety and comfort of the animals and pets in our care. We are conducting a thorough and systematic review of our program for pets that travel in the cargo compartment to make improvements that will ensure the best possible experience for our customers and their pets.”

According to United, independent experts in pet safety will guide and support its research in order to develop a new model that guarantees pets protection throughout flights.

United Airlines’ pet-shipping program, PetSafe, expects to complete the improvement review by May 1, 2018.

Although the carrier will not accept new reservations for pets traveling in the cargo compartment, it will acknowledge reservations confirmed as of today, March 20, 2018. Likewise, it will assist any customer that requests a cancelation.

This suspension does not affect pets that travel onboard because the PetSafe program is not eligible for the aircraft cabin.

Since last week, United Airlines has faced worldwide outrage and criticism following the death of a 10-month-old French bulldog, Kokito, traveling onboard flight 1284 and other series of events.

In addition, last Thursday, United announced a modification on its pet policy regarding animals traveling in the cabin, effective next month.

“We are also reviewing this service and have already announced that beginning in April we will issue bright colored bag tags to help better identify pets who are traveling in-cabin,” restated the airline in today’s statement.

PetSafe carries more animals than any other airline, traveling to almost 300 destinations. The program team consists of trained professionals who love animals and are dedicated to ensuring that all pets receive the best care throughout their entire journey.