United Airlines Returns to Paine Field With New Services

MIAMI — United Airlines (UAL) announced today a new service from Paine Field Airport (PAE) in Everett with six daily flights to their hubs in Denver (DEN) and San Francisco (SFO) beginning in the fall of 2018.

This announcement has a historic background since UAL operated the first commercial flight from PAE in 1939, almost 80 years ago.

“Bringing new service to Paine Field offers customers more ways to conveniently connect to the country’s largest business and leisure destinations,” said Dave Hilfman, United’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “We know our customers value time and convenience when traveling, and North Seattle and Northwest Washington area travelers will now have easy access to our hubs in Denver and San Francisco and to opportunities to connect to business centers around the world with just one stop.”

Reported by Seattle Times, in May, Alaska Air Group said it will begin passenger service, also in fall 2018, with nine daily departures to destinations along the West Coast from Oregon to California. The planned services by Alaska and United combined should almost fully occupy the two airport gates planned at the new terminal.

“As far as capacity goes we are getting pretty close,” said Propeller Chief Executive Brett Smith. “Our focus is now entirely on getting the terminal built and open.”

The Snohomish County Airport (PAE), was constructed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in 1936 and served as an alternate-day landing field. And after United’s first commercial flight on Paine Field, it has become the center of Boeing’s production facilities.

“We look forward to welcoming United Airlines to Snohomish County and Paine Field Airport,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “We are excited by the opportunities that daily connections to United’s hubs with international service will bring to our community.” United currently operates 36 flights between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and its U.S. hubs. With PAE services, the carrier will have connecting flights to 120 destinations.

“United and Paine will give Northwest Washington travelers much needed options,” said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. “Offering service at Paine Field continues United’s decades-long economic partnership with Snohomish County, deepening their commitment to creating jobs locally and generating revenue for our communities.”