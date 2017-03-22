United Airlines Opens New Checkpoint at Newark

MIAMI — United Airlines has opened its automated security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal C, and it includes Premier Access and TSA Precheck security lanes.

According to the airline, the new checkpoint features 17 automated screening lanes, which will enhance security effectiveness while decreasing the time travelers spend in security screening by up to 30 percent.

“The opening of our fully redesigned, state-of-the-art checkpoint in Newark – New York’s premier trans-Atlantic gateway – continues our commitment of using the latest technology to improve the airport experience for our customers,” Greg Hart, United’s EVP and COO said in a statement.

The launch of the redesigned security checkpoint and additional automated screening lanes at Newark marks the latest step in United’s strategy to leverage state-of-the-art technology to ensure customers a reliable and less traumatic travel experience.

Later this summer, the airline plans to install audio and visual enhancements at security checkpoints at several of its hubs, including Chicago and Los Angeles.

United is also constructing a new customer check-in area and a security screening checkpoint in Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport, which is expected to be opened later this year.