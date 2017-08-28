United Airlines And Southwest Airlines Houston Operations Halted

MIAMI – United Airlines has suspended all flight operations to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) until at least Thursday, August 31, at noon CT.

Severe flooding and unsafe road conditions produced by the Hurricane Harvey lead to cancellations on more than 1,000 flights and with another 1,259 delayed.

All commercial flight operations have been stopped until further notice. IB/OB roads are closed due to flooding. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 27, 2017

However, United isn’t the only carrier suffering directly from Hurricane Harvey. Southwest Airlines has canceled all operations at Houston Hobby Airport for Monday and Tuesday.

Our hearts are with South Texas. Operations at Houston Hobby are currently closed. Please click for more info: https://t.co/ausG2f6TRH pic.twitter.com/ImMLsU8m6c — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) August 27, 2017

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said today that these Texas airports are expected to stay closed at least until Wednesday; IAH is expected to reopen at noon on Thursday while Houston Hobby Airport’s (HOU) most recent opening time is 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Although Harvey has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm, it continues to dump rain from southeast Texas to Louisiana,” the FAA said in a traffic report issued on morning

On Friday United announced the suspension of all operations at Corpus Christi, McAllen-Miller and Valley International Airports in Texas, including United Express’. The airline is also extending its weather waiver for customers to offer additional flexibility on flights to, from or through impacted cities from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5, 2017.

The waiver is in place for the following airports:

Alexandria, LA (AEX)

Austin, TX (AUS)

Baton Rouge, LA (BTR)

Brownsville, TX, US (BRO)

College Station, TX, US (CLL)

Corpus Christi, TX (CRP)

Harlingen, TX (HRL)

Houston, TX (IAH)

Lafayette, LA (LFT)

Lake Charles, LA (LCH)

Laredo, TX (LRD)

McAllen, TX (MFE)

New Orleans, LA (MSY)

San Antonio, TX (SAT)

Shreveport, LA (SHV)

United operated three widebody flights into Houston (IAH), between Sunday, August 27, and Monday, August 28, to bring in critical relief supplies, and more than 100 employees to help with recovery.

United Airlines is raising money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. As part of the fundraiser, United is matching the first $100,000 in donations.