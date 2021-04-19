MIAMI – In a press release today, United Airlines (UA) says it is adding three new flights to its international network starting in July.

In less than three months, UA will begin direct flights from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dubrovnik, Croatia (DBV); from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Athens, Greece (ATH); and from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Keflavík Airport (KEF), all subject to government approval.

These destinations are locations that are starting to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can upload their COVID-19 testing and vaccine documentation to United’s Travel-Ready Center where it will be certified ahead of check-in so customers can get their boarding pass prior to arriving at the airport. According to the press release, United is the only airline that does this seamlessly in its mobile app.

United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dream)Liner reg. N30913 taking off from Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Customer Demand is Up

United says customer searches on united.com for flights to Croatia, Greece, and Iceland are up 61% in the last month. These new routes demonstrate the airline’s response to that customer interest. Customers can book these new routes starting today on United.com and on the United mobile app.

“As countries around the world begin the process of reopening, leisure travelers are eager to take a long-awaited getaway to new international destinations,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances. “These three new routes unlock the natural beauty of the outdoors for our guests. They are also the latest example of how United is remaining nimble in rebuilding our network.”

Croatia

United will have the only nonstop service between the U.S. and Croatia with service to Dubrovnik on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast. The airline will operate three weekly flights between EWR and DBV through October 3 on a Boeing 767-300ER with 30 United Polaris business class seats. Flights will operate Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from Newark and on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from DBV and will be timed to connect in Newark to over 65 cities in North America.

Greece

Beginning July 1, United will add regular flights from IAD to ATH, which will run through October 3. This is the first time regular nonstop flights between Washington, D.C., and Athens have been available.

United will operate a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with all-aisle access Polaris business and United Premium Plus seats. Flights are also timed to connect in Washington Dulles to over 95 cities across North America. This complements United’s current regular summer service from EWR to ATH.

Iceland

Beginning July 1 and running daily through October 3, United is expanding its service to Iceland with the first U.S. carrier service from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Reykjavik, Iceland, which has a city airport (RKV) but the runway is too small for jet liners, so UA flights will land at KEF.

The schedule is timed for connections in ORD to over 100 cities in North America. Flying the route will be a Boeing 757-200 with 16 lie-flat business class seats in the Polaris cabin. This new service builds upon United’s existing service to RYK from EWR, with daily flights resuming June 3 and operating through October 29.

Vaccinated travelers may still be subject to local country restrictions related to quarantines, testing, curfews and other requirements. Customers should check with their destination or United’s Destination Travel Guide for specific details.