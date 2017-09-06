United Airlines Increases A350 XWB order to 45

MIAMI — United Airlines has expanded its order for A350 XWB aircraft, updating the previous one for 35 A350-1000 to 45 A350-900 widebody aircraft. Thereby, the airline will replace obsolete, less profitable aircraft, to maintain future development.

The A350-900 is becoming the future of air travel and is the cornerstone member of the A350XWB (Xtra Wide-Body) family. With the capacity of seating 325 passengers in a conventional three-class arrangement and featuring state-of-the-art comfort and facilities, offers an elite flight experience to passengers onboard with the new Airspace by Airbus cabin.

Furthermore, the A350-900’s one-of-a-kind combination of payload and true long-range range skills makes it an extravagant aircraft for United Airlines’ international route system; these aircraft will be the first Airbus widebodies to join United’s global fleet.

Andrew Levy, Chief Financial Officer of United Airlines said:

“For the past year, United has done a complete review to ensure that we have the right long-term fleet strategy, and it was clear that the A350 aligns with our replacement needs and our network. The combination of the range performance and efficiencies make the A350 an attractive aircraft for United.”

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer – Customers, stablished:

“This updated and expanded order is a strong reaffirmation of the A350 XWB Family. United and Airbus have had a long and strong partnership for many years, and we’ve worked together to ensure their requirements for the future are met, if not exceeded. The airline’s decision to grow its widebody fleet with, for the first time, a widebody model from Airbus, shows they know that the A350 will meet their financial and performance demands while pleasing their customers who will enjoy the quietest and most comfortable cabin in its class.”

The world’s latest and most powerful twin-aisle airliner is the A350 XWB. The aircraft features the newest aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings, along with modern fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these advanced improvements translate into unique levels of operational performance, plus a 25 percent decrease in fuel burn and emissions, and significantly lower maintenance expenses.

At the end of July 2017, the 100th A350 was delivered after 30 months of the first delivery of the world’s most improved widebody aircraft in December 2014. Until today, Airbus has reported, from 45 customers worldwide, a total of 848 firm orders for the A350 XWB.