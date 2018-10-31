United Airlines Inaugurates New San Francisco – Tahiti Route

LONDON – United Airlines has officially launched its brand new service between San Francisco and Papeete, the capital of Tahiti.

The nonstop flight between both cities is scheduled to last about 8 hours 20 minutes.

As part of the celebration of the new route, the carrier has said that from March 30 next year, the service will operate year-round.

It already operates on a three times per week service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

When the year-round service kicks in, the Saturday service will be moved to Sunday.

Guess what? New Papeete, Tahiti – SFO service will start from Oct. 30 and its route launch event preparation is under way at Tahiti Airport! @weareunited #Beingunited pic.twitter.com/n6FvLdfpaQ — Koji Nagata (@Koji_UAL) October 29, 2018

Commenting on this inauguration and expansion was United’s Janet Lamkin, “We are thrilled to extend this exciting flight to a year-round schedule. For Californians and our customers connecting through San Francisco, this route offers an escape to a little corner of paradise.”

The carrier is operating its Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the route and will use this equipment throughout the year.

UA115 is scheduled to depart San Francisco at 1445, arriving into Tahiti at 2125, both local times. The return, UA114, will depart Tahiti around two hours later at 2345, arriving into San Francisco at 0950 the next day.

la Orana! Tahiti welcomes the first United flight from San Francisco! @weareunited #beingunited pic.twitter.com/ZTLDkOTYIf — Koji Nagata (@Koji_UAL) October 31, 2018

On top of this expansion, the carrier will be operating seasonal summer services to Zurich from SFO next year.

Also it will become the only US carrier to offer daily, year-round nonstop services to Amsterdam from the Bay Area beginning March 30 next year.

It will be interesting to see where else from San Francisco United will operate from and how successful the Tahiti flights will be.

They will be no doubt successful as it is offering accessible flights to what is known as paradise to many fliers around the U.S.