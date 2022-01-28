United Airlines (UA) officially opened its Aviate Academy in Phoenix, Arizona. The flight school will allow UA to train half of its future Pilots.

The United Aviate Academy is the only flight school that is owned by a major US airline. The school is designed to train 5,000 pilots by 2030. It should allow UA to make the job more accessible and uphold its safety standards. The school is part of the airline’s expansion strategy, which was announced last year as the United Next project.

The carrier wants to add more than 500 new medium-haul aircraft that will allow the airline to meet the demand after the recovery from the pandemic. With the new aircraft joining UA’s fleet, the airline will need to hire at least 10,000 pilots this decade; hence the Aviate Academy. The carrier says half of its future pilots will come from the new school.

According to the airline, it can cost around US$100,000 to become a pilot. UA says that with its academy, students can access jobs more easily. UA also sees the academy as a way to reduce inequalities.

As part of this new training program, UA worked with different associations to promote the academy.

The first students of the Aviata Academy. Photo: United Airlines

The Opening of Aviate Academy

The facility hosting the Aviate Academy covers an area of approximately 340,000 square feet. It is based at Phoenix Goodyear Airport (GYR) in Arizona. UA says the location provides favorable weather for flight training. The flight school leases a fleet of Cirrus SR-20 series single-engine aircraft. Moreover, the academy uses multiple aircraft hangars and nearly 50,000 square feet of office space.

Scott Kirby, Chief Executive Officer of UA, said, “Our pilots are the best in the industry and have set a high standard of excellence. Recruiting and training even more people who have that same level of talent, motivation, and skill is the right thing to do and will make us an even better airline.”

He then congratulated the new students, “I couldn’t be prouder of this first group of students and look forward to meeting the thousands of talented individuals who will pass through these doors in the years to come.”

UA Chief Pilot, Mary Ann Schaffer, declared, “As a United pilot for more than 32 years, it’s exciting to see these new students earning their wings and beginning their aviation careers, and I’m looking forward to them joining me on the flight deck one day. We need more pilots and a more diverse pool of young aviators, and United Aviate Academy will help us achieve both goals.”

With the first-year class beginning training this year, these new pilots should start flying before 2025, when UA expects the travel demand to rise again.

Featured image: The Aviate Academy will train its students with Cirrus SR-20 aircraft. Photo: United Airlines