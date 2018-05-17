United Announces East Coast Expansion From Newark, Washington-Dulles

MIAMI — United shared on Monday its schedule expansion at its East Coast hubs located in New York/Newark (EWR) and Washington-Dulles (IAD).

These adjustments will increase connectivity throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean from the carrier’s leading route system at both hubs.

“We approached these schedule adjustments with our customers in mind, knowing that we wanted to create a schedule that offers customers beginning their travel in the New York City area convenient flights to many of the business and leisure destinations they frequent the most,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s Vice President of Domestic Network.

READ MORE: United Airlines Boosts Cuba Presence with Houston Flights

United will maximize its hub strengths by launching new destinations, more frequencies and larger two-cabin aircraft starting in October 2018.

The carrier intends to offer extra nonstop flights to popular destinations for New York customers while reallocating connecting passenger flights on short-haul routes to its hub at Washington-Dulles.

Thus will transition service between New York/Newark and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Ithaca, New York, and Scranton, Pennsylvania to Washington-Dulles.

Gupta added later that “since more of our customers begin their travel from New York/Newark than any other United hub city, we’ve created a more customer friendly schedule that removed connection times and provided convenient nonstop service to multiple U.S. destinations.”

New York/Newark (EWR)

Offering customers more flights to more destinations than any other airline in the New York City region, United is increasing nonstop service between New York/Newark and 15 destinations, beginning October 4, 2018.

Destination Airport Increase to Aircraft Burlington, VT BTV 6 flights daily Embraer E175 Charleston, SC CHS 5 flights daily Embraer 145 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLL 6 flights daily Boeing 737-800 Fort Myers, FL RSW 3 flights daily Boeing 737-800 Greensboro, NC GSO 5 flights daily Embraer 145 Memphis, TN MEM 4 flights daily Embraer 145 Nashville, TN BNA 7 flights daily Embraer 145 New Orleans, LA MSY 4 flights daily Boeing 737-900 Norfolk, VA ORF 6 flights daily Embraer 145 Orlando, FL MCO 9 flights daily Boeing 737-900 Phoenix, AZ PHX 3 flights daily Boeing 737-900 Pittsburgh, PA PIT 9 flights daily Embraer E175 San Antonio, TX SAT 2 flights daily Embraer E175 Sarasota, FL SRQ 2 flights daily Airbus 319 West Palm Beach, FL PBI 5 flights daily Boeing 737-800

Washington-Dulles (IAD)

“As we set out to build this schedule for our customers, we considered Washington-Dulles’ more optimal schedule offering for connecting flights and conducted an in-depth analysis of some of the short-haul flights scheduled from our Newark hub,” said Gupta.

“We determined that by shifting certain regional flights from Newark to Dulles, our customers will have more schedule flexibility and better options for connections on regional routes,” he concluded.

Destination Airport Frequency Aircraft Chattanooga, TN CHA 2 flights daily CRJ-200 Ithaca, NY ITH 2 flights daily CRJ-200 Scranton, PA AVP 2 flights daily CRJ-200

The airline will increase from seasonal to year-round the regional jet service between New York/Newark and Key West, Florida starting on October 4, 2018.

Then it will launch a nonstop seasonal mainline service from December 19 through March 30, 2019, between New York/Newark and Palm Springs, California.

United, along with its regional branch, United Express, operates an average of 4,600 daily flights to a total of 354 airports across five continents.

United manages 750 mainline aircraft and United Express operates 545 regional aircraft.

According to one of the founding members of Star Alliance, it has the world’s most extensive route network, which includes U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.