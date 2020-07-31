Airways Magazine

United Airlines Cuts Contract with ExpressJet, Delivers Fatal Blow

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

United Airlines Cuts Contract with ExpressJet, Delivers Fatal Blow

United Airlines Cuts Contract with ExpressJet, Delivers Fatal Blow
July 30
21:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – This evening, United Airlines (UA) announced that it would be cutting its contract with ExpressJet Airlines (EV) for their services as a United Express carrier. This comes in response to the decimated passenger demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ExpressJet employed roughly 3,000 people and flew the largest fleet of ERJ-145 aircraft in the world with 95 of the type, and 36 more that were in the process of being transferred from the now-defunct Trans States Airlines. UA held a minority ownership stake in the company.

PHOTO: Shon Fridman

Consolidation of UAX Flying

During all the uncertainty within the industry amid the fallout of the pandemic, UA made the strategic decision to consolidate the UAX ERJ-145 operation to one airline.

EV and Commutair (C5) were the two operators of the type, with both carrier’s entire fleets consisting of that airplane.

United chose to consolidate all ERJ-145 flying to C5, leaving EV out of options in terms of generating any sort of revenue. In a company statement, EV said that it “presented a solid business plan, with very attractive costs” to UA. Unfortunately, it did not make the cut.

PHOTO: Shon Fridman

Shutdown of Operations Plan

ExpressJet Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik said the following:

“In the coming days, we will work with United to develop a workplan for the phased wind-down of our operations. The transition will take a number of months, and we’ll be sure to provide updates along the way.”

“That workplan will include the timeline, information relating to specific work groups, and details regarding your pay and benefits. As soon as that information becomes available, we will share it with you.”

There is no firm date as to when the EV operations will be officially transferred to C5.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
coronavirusCOVID-19ERJ-145ExpressJetExpressJet AirlinesUnitedUnited AirlinesUnited Express
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the Chief Social Media Editor & European Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0