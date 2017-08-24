United Airlines Brings Fashion to the Sky with New Partnerships

MIAMI — Today, United Airlines announced their new partnership with three elite design and apparel corporations: Brooks Brothers, Tracy Reese, and Carhartt.

These brands are accountable to deliver the new line of uniforms for more than 70,000 front-line employees from the carrier. In addition to the partnership, TUMI, the preeminent international brand of luxe travel, lifestyle and business accessories, is going to be the official luggage supplier for all 24,000 flight attendants.

Kate Gebo, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Service Delivery and Chief Customer Officer of United stated:

The partners we’ve selected uniquely match what our employees asked for in a uniforms program – style, comfort, and durability. We recognized early on that this would not be a ‘one size fits all’ solution – front-line employees perform vastly different roles and deserve a uniform that meets their specific needs, created by leaders in the apparel business. Our United family is excited to see how these trusted and innovative brands will deliver world-class uniforms in close collaboration with our employees.

Earlier this year, United identified a diversity of dissimilar but sophisticated brands to satisfy the needs of employees and help deliver the company’s next-generation uniform program.

The airline pledged to a best-in-class uniforms catalog to guarantee the proper quantity of time for collaboration among employees, labor management, and the partner brands as well as plentiful time to test the uniforms before concluding designs, materials, and other fashion inquiries.

Tracy Reese and representatives from Brooks Brothers and Carhartt reached to all of United’s U.S. domestic hub locations to meet with employees over the last months, to begin the design process.

Brooks Brothers

Dating back 199 years, America’s oldest apparel company, Brooks Brothers, is globally distinguished for its quality, novelty, and timeless style. The brand will design and manufacture uniforms for all United pilots, male flight attendants, and customer service agents. Claudio Del Vecchio, Chairman and CEO, Brooks Brothers said:

Brooks Brothers is proud to partner with United on this exciting initiative. We, like United, have a passion for quality, innovation and a shared commitment to create a uniform program that United’s employees will be proud to wear. — Claudio Del Vecchio, Chairman and CEO, Brooks Brothers.

Tracy Reese

For more than two decades, Tracy Reese has crafted joyful, feminine pieces in signature rich colors and unique prints for the modern woman. Her design philosophy is rooted in a commitment to bringing out the beauty in women of all shapes, sizes, and colors.

Like United, she is inspired by global cultures and travel. Reese will partner with Brooks Brothers to design uniforms for female flight attendants and customer service representatives that will be manufactured by Brooks Brothers.

I am truly honored to embark on this journey with United. For me as a designer, there is no prouder moment than seeing amazing women wearing my designs while accomplishing the many important endeavors required of each day. I look forward to continuing the United tradition of excellence and style with some added Tracy Reese flair. — Tracy Reese.

Carhartt

For nearly 130 years, Carhartt has built reliable, durable workwear and apparel for the active and outdoors lifestyle – it is also a brand that employees identified as their preference.

Carhartt will be responsible for outfitting the ramp service, technical operations, and catering operations employees. Employee apparel provider Cintas will be responsible for the distribution of Carhartt garments as well as providing a select number of employee-favored pieces.

Carhartt was founded to serve railroad engineers with durable workwear designed to exceed their rugged requirements. Four generations later, our family-owned business still outfits hardworking people around the world. This new partnership is an incredible opportunity to outfit the men and women of United Airlines, who take on the harshest elements every day. — Mark Valade, Chairman and CEO, Carhartt.

TUMI

Product quality and selection are key attributes that have made TUMI the leading international business, accessory, and travel lifestyle brand. TUMI is the preferred luggage of many of United’s premier customers, and this partnership gives employees what’s known as the “TUMI Difference.”

All United flight attendants will receive their choice of either a two-wheel or four-wheel rollaboard bag.

The partnership between TUMI and United Airlines expresses our shared passion in perfecting the journeys of our customers. As part of United’s continued investment in its uniform program, we look forward to sharing the TUMI difference by being the sole luggage provider to the United Airlines flight attendant team. — Rob Cooper, General Manager North America, TUMI.

Labor Leadership Partnership

Plenty statements were received on behalf of United’s uniforms program. Ken Diaz, President, Association of Flight Attendants at United Airlines stated:

High quality, functional uniforms, and luggage that flight attendants can be proud of contributing to how we feel about our workplace, our profession, and our airline. Safety, health, and functionality are fundamental requirements, too, and we appreciate the collaboration of United management with our union to roll out a uniform that meets all of these requirements and demonstrates the commitment to becoming the best airline in the business.

Also, Todd Insler, Chairman of the Air Line Pilots Association United Master Executive Council on behalf of the UAL MEC Uniform Committee said:

The pilots of United Airlines welcome this partnership with Brooks Brothers. We look forward to working with them to design a uniform that honors the traditions of our profession and the heritage of our airline and allows United pilots to look, feel and perform their best while flying around the globe.

Mike Klemm, President, and Directing General Chairperson, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers 141 congratulated the carrier:

Congratulations to United on its new uniform program. I’d like to commend the company for making the employees such a big part of the process. Listening to employees and implementing their ideas is a good thing and leads to positive outcomes.

And Vincent Graziano, National Coordinator, Technicians and Related, Teamsters Airline Division said:

As United’s technicians, being a part of the design has been most inspirational and welcoming. Carhartt is making it possible for us to proudly represent what we stand for in Tech Ops.

The employee feedback from focus groups, surveys, and open houses will be used to notify every viewpoint of the design process, which will be followed by multiple from the partner brands labor leadership to develop their comfort and functionality of designs and materials premise.

Thereby, the process is organized strategically to deliver suitable, long-lasting but fashionable uniforms to make United’s talented aviation professionals feel proud to wear while fulfilling their different roles.

Following Air Canada’s, American Airlines’, and Delta Airlines’ footsteps on renewing their employee’s image over and above the clouds, United Airlines highly anticipated uniform proposal is expected to roll out in 2020.