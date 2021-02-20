MIAMI – An United Airlines (UA) Boeing 777-200 experienced a serious failure of engine 2 after take-off from Denver International Airport (DEN). Large engine parts fell into the Broomfield suburb, 14 miles from Denver, Colorado.

According. to airlive.net, additional debris scattered across a turf field at Commons Park. Claire Armstrong, an esthetician from the area, said on her Twitter account that she heard a loud boom, looked up, and saw “a black ring of smoke and metal from the plane’s engine falling.”

Flight UA328

Flight UA328 took off at 20:05 UTC from DEN and was bound for Honolulu when the aircraft was forced to return for its emergency after suffering severe engine trouble and dropping debris in several neighborhoods around 1:08 pm. No injuries were reported at the time.

The Boeing 777-200, registration N772UA, was built in 1994 and is powered by PW4000 engines. N773UA is the replacement aircraft for the UA DEN-HNL flight, the same aircraft that had a similar problem over Hawaii in 2018.

In that year, N773UA with UA Flight 1175 from San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California to Honolulu-Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii, experienced an in-flight separation of a fan blade and subsequent loss of the inlet and fan cowls of the right engine, a Pratt & Whitney PW4077.

@broomfieldnews @BroomfieldPD @9NEWS we were at the dog park when we heard the loud boom from the airplane and pieces of the plane started falling pic.twitter.com/9nRg3UgUmV — Claire Armstrong (@BAREESTHETICSCO) February 20, 2021

Featured image: United Airlines Boeing 777-200 N772UA. Photo: Miklos Budai/Airways

