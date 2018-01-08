United Airlines Announces Six New Routes

MIAMI — Today, United Airlines announced it will begin new flights between six of its domestic hubs and eight destinations in California, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The new operations will provide passengers diverse connection possibilities across United’s world-class domestic and international route network.

Jake Cefolia, United’s vice president of Sales, stated, “We are excited to begin the new year by adding eight new flights as we continue our focus on making United the first choice for customers.”

New year-round service Hub New Destination Frequency Begins Aircraft Chicago (ORD) Bismarck, ND (BIS) 2 flights daily June 7 ERJ Denver (DEN) Appleton, WI (ATW) Daily June 7 CRJ Denver (DEN) Norfolk, VA (ORF) Daily June 7 A319 Houston (IAH) Akron/Canton, OH (CAK) Daily June 7 ERJ Houston (IAH) Dayton, OH (DAY) Daily June 7 ERJ Los Angeles (LAX) Eureka, CA (ACV) Daily June 7 CRJ San Francisco (SFO) Madison, WI (MSN) Daily June 7 E175

Additionally, the Chicago-based airline will start flying between New York and Rapid City, South Dakota, starting June 23.

The flight will be operated by an Embraer E175 aircraft and it’s scheduled to leave New York/Newark at 10:00 a.m., and arrive in Rapid City at 12:05 p.m.

According to United, this service promotes tourism to popular attractions such as Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Wind Cave National Park, and Badlands National Park, to mention a few.

In February, its enhanced bank structure at O’Hare International Airport will start in order to shorten connection times, offer improved access to more destinations for passengers, and upgrade overall connectivity throughout its Chicago hub.