United Airlines Announces Six New Routes

January 08
13:44 2018
MIAMI — Today, United Airlines announced it will begin new flights between six of its domestic hubs and eight destinations in CaliforniaOhioNorth DakotaSouth DakotaVirginia, and Wisconsin.

The new operations will provide passengers diverse connection possibilities across United’s world-class domestic and international route network.

READ MORE: United Airlines to Launch New Routes to the South Pacific

Jake Cefolia, United’s vice president of Sales, stated, “We are excited to begin the new year by adding eight new flights as we continue our focus on making United the first choice for customers.”

New year-round service 

Hub 

New Destination

Frequency 

Begins

Aircraft 

Chicago (ORD) 

Bismarck, ND (BIS)

2 flights daily

June 7

ERJ

Denver (DEN) 

Appleton, WI (ATW)

Daily

June 7

CRJ

Denver (DEN) 

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Daily

June 7

A319

Houston (IAH)

Akron/Canton, OH (CAK)

Daily

June 7

ERJ

Houston (IAH)

Dayton, OH (DAY)

Daily

June 7

ERJ

Los Angeles (LAX)

Eureka, CA (ACV)

Daily

June 7

CRJ

San Francisco (SFO)

Madison, WI (MSN)

Daily

June 7

E175

 

(Credits: Anna Zvereva)

Additionally, the Chicago-based airline will start flying between New York and Rapid City, South Dakota, starting June 23.

The flight will be operated by an Embraer E175 aircraft and it’s scheduled to leave New York/Newark at 10:00 a.m., and arrive in Rapid City at 12:05 p.m.

READ MORE: United Airlines to Launch 10 New Domestic Routes

According to United, this service promotes tourism to popular attractions such as Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Wind Cave National Park, and Badlands National Park, to mention a few.

In February, its enhanced bank structure at O’Hare International Airport will start in order to shorten connection times, offer improved access to more destinations for passengers, and upgrade overall connectivity throughout its Chicago hub.

