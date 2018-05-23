United Announces New Flight from Los Angeles to Vail

MIAMI — United Airlines (UA) has anticipated the winter ski season by adding a new weekly nonstop service between its hub at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE), the latter which serves the city of Eagle, Vail, and Beaver Creek.

Also, the airline’s 2018 winter season schedule to Eagle/Vail now includes nonstop roundtrip service from the airline’s hubs in Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR), San Francisco (SFO), and Washington-Dulles (IAD). The winter service expansion begins on December 19, 2018.

“With the addition of Los Angeles service, customers across our entire network can travel on United and enjoy the winter beauty of Eagle/Vail,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning.

According to UA, this expansion demonstrates its commitment to the community by offering customers more flights to mountain and ski destinations than any other U.S. carrier.

“We have a great partnership with United Airlines and we’re very excited about their decision to begin nonstop service to Los Angles and expand San Francisco and Washington this winter,” shared Kip Turner, Aviation Director for the Eagle County Regional Airport.

This new Saturday-only flight, which will be deployed by the airline’s Embraer E175 aircraft, departs from LAX at 12:45 p.m. and lands in EGE at 4:15 p.m. while the return flight takes off EGE at a:47 p.m. and arrives in LAX at 6:27 p.m.

United Airlines Eagle County Regional Airport Flight Network

Depart Arrive Frequency Aircraft EGE Chicago (ORD) 1-2 flights daily Boeing 737-700 EGE Denver (DEN) 3 flights daily Embraer E175 EGE Houston (IAH) 1 flight daily Boeing 737-700 EGE Los Angeles (LAX) Saturdays Embraer E175 EGE New York/Newark (EWR) 1 flight daily Boeing 757-200 EGE San Francisco (SFO) 1 flight daily Embraer E175 EGE Washington-Dulles (IAD) 1 flight daily* Boeing 737-700

*IAD service daily from Dec 19 to Jan 6 and Mar 8 to Mar 30 ; otherwise Saturday -only.

United will also be increasing its San Francisco service from weekly to daily throughout the winter season as well as expanding from Saturday-only to daily operations from Washington, D.C.- Dulles during the peak winter travel periods.

United Airlines, along with its regional branch, United Express, operates an average of 4,600 daily flights to a total of 354 airports across five continents. United Airlines manages 750 mainline aircraft and United Express operates 545 regional aircraft.