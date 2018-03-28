United Airlines and Air New Zealand Announce New Nonstop Service Between Chicago and Auckland

MIAMI — Air New Zealand will launch new nonstop service between Auckland and Chicago as part of United Airlines’ joint venture, starting on November 30, 2018.

New Zealand flag carrier will operate the route three times a week on a year-round service with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

“We expect the addition of Chicago to our network to be an attractive option for Americans keen to explore New Zealand and Kiwis wanting to visit Chicago or head on to other North American destinations,” says Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon.

Additionally, United announced an extension of its seasonal service between San Francisco and Auckland to year-round, beginning April 2019.

Luxon also added “this new route is also good news for New Zealand, as we expect it to contribute around $70 million annually to our economy, and we know that more than 50% of spending by U.S. visitors is done outside of the main centers. We’ll be working alongside our colleagues at United Airlines to grow the route and visitor numbers in both directions.”

San Francisco-Auckland route is expected to be operated year-round on a three-time a week service. According to United, the flight arriving in Auckland will offer passengers more than 20 connections across the region.

United also added that the route will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER between November and March and a Boeing 777-200ER between April to October.

“By adding Chicago to the Air New Zealand route network, and with United’s increased service between San Francisco and Auckland, we are proud to offer our customers more ways to get between the United States and New Zealand and more connection opportunities in those cities than any other airline in the world,” said United’s International Network Vice President Patrick Quayle.

United Air Line and Air New Zealand began their alliance in 2016. The new Chicago – Auckland Northern Winter 2018 schedule from 30 November 2018 is as follows:

Flights will arrive into and depart from Terminal 5 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. United Airlines operates more than 500 flights to 147 airports across the United States from its hub at O’Hare International Airport.