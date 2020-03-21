United Air Lines Reduces International Schedule by 95%, Sends Executive Message

MIAMI – United Air Lines (UA) is reducing its international schedule by 95% for the month of April due to government mandates and restrictions in place prohibiting travel to diminish the further spread of COVID-19.

The revised international schedule will be available on united.com on Sunday, March 22. For now, here is the gist:

Atlantic

United is drawing down its remaining trans-Atlantic operation. The final westbound departures will take place on March 25, with the exception of its Cape Town-New York/Newark service which will operate as previously scheduled with the last flight departing Cape Town on March 28.

Pacific

United will reduce its remaining Trans-Pacific operation starting March 22, with final eastbound departures on March 25, with the exception of service between San Francisco and Tahiti and San Francisco and Sydney which will have final returns to San Francisco on March 28.

United will maintain some Guam flights as well as a portion of its Island Hopper service.

Latin America

United will reduce its Mexico operation over the next five days. After March 24, it will only maintain a small number of daytime flights to certain destinations in Mexico.

United will draw down its remaining Central and South America operations. The last southbound departures will take place on March 24.

Canada

United will temporarily suspend all flying to Canada effective April 1.

In destinations where government actions have barred UA flying, the airline is actively looking for ways to bring customers who have been impacted by travel restrictions back to the United States.

This includes working with the U.S. State Department and the local governments to gain permission to operate service.

Photo: Brandon Farris

Message From Oscar Munoz, Scott Kirby and Labor Leadership

The following message by Oscar Munoz, Chief Executive Officer, J. Scott Kirby, President and labor leaders was issued today to nearly 100,000 UA employees:

To our United family:

We hope you and your loved ones are well.

In these difficult and uncertain times, we want to continue to keep you updated about all the ways we are aggressively managing the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on our company.

Since you last heard from Oscar and Scott on Sunday, companies around the world, especially in the travel industry, have announced painful steps they’ve been forced to take to deal with this crisis. Marriott shuttered a number of properties around the world, furloughing tens of thousands of workers. MGM Resorts also closed facilities and will begin furloughs next week. Scandinavian Airlines announced temporary layoffs for 90% of its staff.

In Sunday’s message, Oscar and Scott were very direct about just how dire this situation has become and what the company is doing to minimize the impact on you, your families and your paycheck.

Importantly, today’s message to all of you is co-signed by many of our labor union partners – and includes a specific request for actions you can take to help.

In recent years, and together with our labor leaders, United has made significant investments in our people and created tens of thousands of high-quality jobs. And we are together now, doing everything possible to protect those jobs.

Earlier this week, we jointly signed a letter to leaders in the federal government calling for bipartisan action by the Administration and the United States Congress to support you, the men and women of United Airlines. Oscar and our partners in organized labor have been front-and-center in Washington D.C. for the past month, leading the charge to educate our representatives about the severe impact COVID-19 has had on our business and all of you.

While many in Washington, D.C. now realize the gravity of this situation, time is running out. The airline has made a number of drastic cuts over the last several weeks to reduce our costs: including slashing capital spending, freezing hiring, cutting payments to contractors and vendors, eliminating all discretionary spending and even cutting our corporate officers’ salary by 50% while reducing Oscar and Scott’s salary to zero.

However, as travel demand continues to plummet, even more cost-cutting measures will be required soon to keep our company afloat. To be specific, if Congress (CACOX) doesn’t act on sufficient government support by the end of March, our company will begin to take the necessary steps to reduce our payroll in line with the 60% schedule reduction we announced for April. May’s schedule is likely to be cut even further.

To that end, it’s time for our representatives to hear from all of you.

Your voice matters – whether you work on the ramp, greet customers in the lobby, take calls in our contact centers, prepare food for passengers, service our planes or fly on our aircraft – and our representatives in government need to understand what’s at stake if they do not act.

Please consider sending a letter or email to your representatives in Washington, D.C. urging them to take quick, bipartisan action to protect airline jobs.

There’s one other important way for you to pitch in and help. Thousands of United employees have applied for a company offered leave of absence – which is an important way to help the company reduce costs. As we continue to reduce our schedule, we will continue to offer additional COLA opportunities so if you have not already applied, please consider doing so.

None of us caused COVID-19. But we continue to be among the most severely affected by the economic impact of this crisis, due to the outbreak’s breathtaking effect on travel demand.

The hard work you do everyday matters. And the role you play in the U.S.economy matters. It’s time for the people of United Airlines to put a face on what will happen if the federal government does not act.

Thank you for all you are doing for our customers and each other during this extraordinary time.

In unity,

Oscar and Scott

Captain David Bourne

Director Airline Division

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Ken Diaz

MEC President, United Airlines Master Executive Council

Association of Flight Attendants – CWA

Sito Pantoja

General Vice President

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

Craig Symons

President

Professional Airline Flight Control Association