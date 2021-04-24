MIAMI – In a strong sign of recovery, United Airlines (UA) announced today that in June, it will be operating the most flights since the pandemic.

In total, UA will be operating over 3,100 flights this summer, approximately 60% of its overall network compared to June 2019. In order to do this, the airline will be adding over 480 flights to its schedule, with an emphasis on Hawaii, Alaska and Montana.

On peak days in June, UA will fly over 40 flights to Hawaii from mainland cities, up to 69 weekly flights to Alaska from mainland hubs, and over 500 daily flights to national parks.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Hawaii, Alaska, and National Parks Focus

To facilitate the increased services, UA will be launching services between Denver and West Yellowstone, Chicago to Kona, Hawaii and Newark and Maui.

Also, UA will be following in the footsteps of Delta (DL) and American Airlines (AA) in expanding their operations in Alaska.

United will be adding service from Chicago to Fairbanks, along with service from Chicago, Houston, Newark and San Francisco to Anchorage.

Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Ankit Gupta, Vice President of Domestic Planning and Scheduling at UA said, “As leisure travel continues to return this summer, we are adding more flights to our June schedule to national parks, Alaska, Hawaii, Florida, and other popular destinations.”

He continued, “June is historically the beginning of the peak summer travel season, and ramping up to over 3,500 total daily flights across the system this June underscores the continued demand for leisure travel and our responsiveness to meeting that demand.”