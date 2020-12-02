MIAMI – In a tweet released by Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) social media team, it highlighted the 42 years of flights from United Airlines (UA). Yesterday, December 1, 2020, was the 42nd anniversary of UA flights to MCO.

Happy 42 years of air service at MCO to our friends @united. They started service on this day at our airport back in 1978. Here's to many more years of connecting people & uniting the world together!💙🛫 pic.twitter.com/azQDZCMM7U — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) December 1, 2020

United Airlines and the Orlando Region

Orlando has always been an important tourist destination for UA. Located in the middle of the sunny and warm state of Florida, it is home to many theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Florida.

According to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, the managing organization of MCO, the airport saw 49,808,921 passengers from Oct 2018 – Sept 2019. In that same period, United had 4,110,945 passengers go through MCO. That’s 8.3% of all passenger traffic at MCO.

Photo: Luca Flores

A Celebration amid Low Numbers

With the COVID-19 Pandemic still raging across the country, UA and MCO have seen a significant drop in passenger numbers. The 2020 fiscal year only saw 29,067,987 total passengers, of which 2,297,116 were from United.

Congratulations to United and Orlando International for 42 years of flights!

Featured image: Luke Ayers

