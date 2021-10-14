MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has unveiled its largest-ever transatlantic expansion, with five new destinations served by no other North American carrier.
As per today’s UA press release, the airline’s transatlantic flights to said destinations will start next spring, departing mostly from its northwest hubs, and run all summer as follows:
|Destination
|From
|To
|Service
|Starting
|Amman, Jordan
|IAD
|AMM
|3x week
|May 5, 2022
|Ponta Delgado, Azores, Portugal
|EWR
|PDL
|3x week/daily*
|May 13, 2022
|Bergen, Norway
|EWR
|BGO
|3x week
|May 20, 2022
|Tenerife, Spain
|EWR
|TFS
|3x week
|June 2, 2022
|Palma de Mallorca, Spain
|EWR
|PMI
|3x week
|June 9, 2022
Expanded European Service
The Chicago-based carrier will also begin flying to some of Europe’s most famous destinations in the spring of 2019. The schedule for these flights is as follows:
|Destination
|From
|To
|Service
|Starting
|Munich, Germany
|DEN
|MUC
|Daily
|April 23, 2022
|Dublin, Ireland (2nd daily flight)
|EWR
|DUB
|Daily
|April 23, 2022
|Berlin, Germany
|IAD
|BER
|Daily
|May 6, 2022
|Milan, Italy
|ORD
|MXP
|Daily
|May 6, 2022
|Rome, Italy (2nd daily flight)
|EWR
|FCO
|Daily
|May 26, 2022
Service Resumptions
Finally, in addition to the new routes, UA will resume service in 2022 on seven routes that were disrupted by the pandemic, including Bangalore and Nice, as well as Zurich, Tokyo Haneda, and Frankfurt, as follows:
|Destination
|From
|To
|Service
|Starting
|Tokyo, Japan
|EWR
|HND
|Daily
|By March 26, 2022
|Tokyo, Japan
|LAX
|HND
|Daily
|By March 26, 2022
|Tokyo, Japan
|IAD
|HND
|Daily
|March 26, 2022
|Frankfurt, Germany (2nd daily flight)
|EWR
|FRA
|Daily
|April 23, 2022
|Zurich, Switzerland
|ORD
|ZRH
|Daily
|April 23, 2022
|Nice, France
|EWR
|NCE
|Daily
|April 29, 2022
|Bangalore, India
|SFO
|BLR
|Daily
|May 26, 2022
Comments from United Airlines VP International Network and Alliances
Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of international network and alliance, said during a media briefing about the announcement, “It’s more than a single moment in history. We are affirming our position as the flag carrier of the U.S. We want everyone to be jazzed up about traveling to these exciting destinations.”
Quayle’s comments on the carrier’s summer 2022 expansion reflect a focus from the airline on the leisure traveler as opposed to the business one. Business travel is still significantly lower than it was in 2019.
As for UA’s alliances in the region, time will tell if Lufthansa (LH), UA’s Star Alliance and transatlantic joint venture partner, decides to continue to fly its own Munich route or relinquish the market to UA.
Further, the airline might make a move against newcomer and Alitalia’s (AZ) successor ITA, as it is uncertain if the latter will pick up all of Alitalia’s transatlantic service, as thepointsguy.com‘s Zack Griff sharply points out.
Featured image: United Airlines N2251U Boeing 777-322(ER). Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways