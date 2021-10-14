MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has unveiled its largest-ever transatlantic expansion, with five new destinations served by no other North American carrier.

As per today’s UA press release, the airline’s transatlantic flights to said destinations will start next spring, departing mostly from its northwest hubs, and run all summer as follows:

DestinationFromToServiceStarting
Amman, JordanIADAMM3x weekMay 5, 2022
Ponta Delgado, Azores, PortugalEWRPDL3x week/daily*May 13, 2022
Bergen, NorwayEWRBGO3x weekMay 20, 2022
Tenerife, SpainEWRTFS3x weekJune 2, 2022
Palma de Mallorca, SpainEWRPMI3x weekJune 9, 2022
United MUC-EWR relaunch. Photo: Munich Airport

Expanded European Service

The Chicago-based carrier will also begin flying to some of Europe’s most famous destinations in the spring of 2019. The schedule for these flights is as follows:

DestinationFromToServiceStarting
Munich, GermanyDENMUCDailyApril 23, 2022
Dublin, Ireland (2nd daily flight)EWRDUBDailyApril 23, 2022
Berlin, GermanyIADBERDailyMay 6, 2022
Milan, ItalyORDMXPDailyMay 6, 2022
Rome, Italy (2nd daily flight)EWRFCODailyMay 26, 2022

Service Resumptions

Finally, in addition to the new routes, UA will resume service in 2022 on seven routes that were disrupted by the pandemic, including Bangalore and Nice, as well as Zurich, Tokyo Haneda, and Frankfurt, as follows:

DestinationFromToServiceStarting
Tokyo, JapanEWRHNDDailyBy March 26, 2022
Tokyo, JapanLAXHNDDailyBy  March 26, 2022
Tokyo, JapanIADHNDDailyMarch 26, 2022
Frankfurt, Germany (2nd daily flight)EWRFRADailyApril 23, 2022
Zurich, SwitzerlandORDZRHDailyApril 23, 2022
Nice, FranceEWRNCEDailyApril 29, 2022
Bangalore, IndiaSFOBLRDailyMay 26, 2022
United Airlines at JFK, about to depart to LAX after 6 years. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Comments from United Airlines VP International Network and Alliances

Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of international network and alliance, said during a media briefing about the announcement, “It’s more than a single moment in history. We are affirming our position as the flag carrier of the U.S. We want everyone to be jazzed up about traveling to these exciting destinations.”

Quayle’s comments on the carrier’s summer 2022 expansion reflect a focus from the airline on the leisure traveler as opposed to the business one. Business travel is still significantly lower than it was in 2019.

As for UA’s alliances in the region, time will tell if Lufthansa (LH), UA’s Star Alliance and transatlantic joint venture partner, decides to continue to fly its own Munich route or relinquish the market to UA.

Further, the airline might make a move against newcomer and Alitalia’s (AZ) successor ITA, as it is uncertain if the latter will pick up all of Alitalia’s transatlantic service, as thepointsguy.com‘s Zack Griff sharply points out.

Featured image: United Airlines N2251U Boeing 777-322(ER). Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

