MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has unveiled its largest-ever transatlantic expansion, with five new destinations served by no other North American carrier.

As per today’s UA press release, the airline’s transatlantic flights to said destinations will start next spring, departing mostly from its northwest hubs, and run all summer as follows:

Destination From To Service Starting Amman, Jordan IAD AMM 3x week May 5, 2022 Ponta Delgado, Azores, Portugal EWR PDL 3x week/daily* May 13, 2022 Bergen, Norway EWR BGO 3x week May 20, 2022 Tenerife, Spain EWR TFS 3x week June 2, 2022 Palma de Mallorca, Spain EWR PMI 3x week June 9, 2022

United MUC-EWR relaunch. Photo: Munich Airport

Expanded European Service

The Chicago-based carrier will also begin flying to some of Europe’s most famous destinations in the spring of 2019. The schedule for these flights is as follows:

Destination From To Service Starting Munich, Germany DEN MUC Daily April 23, 2022 Dublin, Ireland (2nd daily flight) EWR DUB Daily April 23, 2022 Berlin, Germany IAD BER Daily May 6, 2022 Milan, Italy ORD MXP Daily May 6, 2022 Rome, Italy (2nd daily flight) EWR FCO Daily May 26, 2022

Service Resumptions

Finally, in addition to the new routes, UA will resume service in 2022 on seven routes that were disrupted by the pandemic, including Bangalore and Nice, as well as Zurich, Tokyo Haneda, and Frankfurt, as follows:

Destination From To Service Starting Tokyo, Japan EWR HND Daily By March 26, 2022 Tokyo, Japan LAX HND Daily By March 26, 2022 Tokyo, Japan IAD HND Daily March 26, 2022 Frankfurt, Germany (2nd daily flight) EWR FRA Daily April 23, 2022 Zurich, Switzerland ORD ZRH Daily April 23, 2022 Nice, France EWR NCE Daily April 29, 2022 Bangalore, India SFO BLR Daily May 26, 2022

United Airlines at JFK, about to depart to LAX after 6 years. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Comments from United Airlines VP International Network and Alliances

Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of international network and alliance, said during a media briefing about the announcement, “It’s more than a single moment in history. We are affirming our position as the flag carrier of the U.S. We want everyone to be jazzed up about traveling to these exciting destinations.”

Quayle’s comments on the carrier’s summer 2022 expansion reflect a focus from the airline on the leisure traveler as opposed to the business one. Business travel is still significantly lower than it was in 2019.

As for UA’s alliances in the region, time will tell if Lufthansa (LH), UA’s Star Alliance and transatlantic joint venture partner, decides to continue to fly its own Munich route or relinquish the market to UA.

Further, the airline might make a move against newcomer and Alitalia’s (AZ) successor ITA, as it is uncertain if the latter will pick up all of Alitalia’s transatlantic service, as thepointsguy.com‘s Zack Griff sharply points out.