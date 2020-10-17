Miami – Volaris Costa Rica (Q6), an ultra-low-cost airline operating between Central America, Mexico, and the United States will restart operations on November 23, 2020.

The carrier also announced a new program with a 70% discount for routes to and from Central America during the high season of 2020 and 2021 aimed at boosting regional tourism. Passengers can take advantage of the discount with the code VOLH70.

“Volaris Costa Rica’s business model allows us to have low operating costs, in order to offer a more affordable rate to accommodate all budgets, during the most important moment for economic reactivation,” said Volaris Chief Executive Officer Enrique Beltranena.

Volaris Airbus A320. Photo: Tomas Del Coro.

A Safe and Strategic Reopening

Volaris Costa Rica will introduce the Volaris Biosafety Protocol, which has already allowed Volaris (Y4) to return to an operating capacity of 79% and operate flights to the United States.

The ultra-low-cost airline, having begun operations in 2016 and transported over 1.2 million customers, will operate in Costa Rica with three Airbus A319 aircraft, five daily takeoffs, and 15 route combinations during November, furthering the prominence of the airline in Central America with operations in El Salvador, Guatemala, and San José, Costa Rica.