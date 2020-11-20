MIAMI – Colombia will soon have a new airline, Ultra Air SAS. Colombia’s aviation regulator has released a document with plans for the low-cost carrier.

The person behind the Ultra Air launch is William Shaw, an entrepreneur famous for being one of the founding fathers of low-cost carrier Viva Air (VH). Shaw was also the CEO of both FlyCana in the Dominican Republic and board member of Green Africa Airways (Q9).

Shaw was later the CEO of the Mexican company Interjet (4O), accepting the position in January 2019 and ousted in May/June 2020.

What We know

As mentioned in Aeronáutica Civil, the new carrier would have its hub in the city of Rionegro Antioquia. The carrier would use the Airbus A320Ceo and Boeing 737-MAX8. If the confirmed rumors about the Boeing 737 MAX 8 are true, it would be the first Colombian carrier to use that type as the A320 dominates in that region.

Due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX for the last 20 months, there are more than 100 white tail aircraft of the type ready to be purchased at low prices.

Where Will Ultra Air Start Operations?

As mentioned in Simpleflying.com, Ultra Air will operate both domestic and international routes. Here are the details:

Domestic routes:

Bogotá: Medellín (42 weekly frequencies), Cali (35 weekly frequencies), Cartagena (35 weekly frequencies), Santa Marta (35 weekly frequencies), San Andrés (28 weekly frequencies), Periera (21 weekly frequencies), Barranquilla (14 weekly frequencies), Bucamaranga (14 weekly frequencies), Cúcuta (14 weekly frequencies), Riohacha (14 weekly frequencies), Pasto (14 weekly frequencies), Leticia (14 weekly frequencies), and Montería (14 weekly frequencies).

Medellín: Cali (17 weekly frequencies), Cartagena (21 weekly frequencies), Santa Marta (21 weekly frequencies), Barranquilla (14 weekly frequencies), Bucamaranga (14 weekly frequencies), Cúcuta (14 weekly frequencies), Riohacha (14 weekly frequencies), Pasto (14 weekly frequencies), Leticia (14 weekly frequencies), and Montería (14 weekly frequencies.

Santa Marta: Pereira (14 weekly frequencies).

Cartagena: Pereira (14 weekly frequencies) and Cali (14 weekly frequencies)

Santa Marta: Cali (14 weekly frequencies)

San Andrés: Cali (14 weekly frequencies)

Barranquilla: Cali (14 weekly frequencies).

International routes:

Bogotá: Mexico City (14 weekly frequencies), Cancún (14 weekly frequencies), Miami (14 weekly frequencies), Santo Domingo (seven weekly frequencies), Quito (seven weekly frequencies), Lima (seven weekly frequencies), Curazao (seven weekly frequencies), and Guayaquil (seven weekly frequencies).

Medellín: Miami (11 weekly frequencies), Cancun (11 weekly frequencies), Mexico City (11 weekly frequencies), Guayaquil (seven weekly frequencies), New York (seven weekly frequencies), Aruba (four weekly frequencies), and Punta Cana (four weekly frequencies).

Colombian Aviation

Colombia currently has six major airlines. The first is Avianca (AV), the flag carrier of Colombia since December 5, 1919, when it was initially registered under the name SCADTA. AV is followed by LATAM Colombia. VH Colombia is the third most important. There are also three small regional airlines: EasyFly (VE), SATENA (9R), and Wingo (P5).

As mentioned in Simpleflying, Colombia has had a 79.8% decrease in passenger traffic on a year-to-year basis. In September, Colombian airlines began to recover after being grounded for five months. Between August and September, Aerocivil registered a 15 fold increase in passengers.

