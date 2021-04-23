MIAMI – Akron, Ohio-based carrier Ultimate Air Shuttle (UE) has announced a new route to Gulf Shores (GUF), as part of its services resumption.

AirlineGeeks reported on April 15 that UE “suspended their scheduled flights in mid-2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic,” but stopped operations again after summer 2020, resuming services on April 12.

Despite not having scheduled services, Ultimate Air Shuttle has operated charter flights for several clients that include companies and sports teams.

New Service Part of ‘Southeast Beach Express’

Starting on June 3, the new flights will operate from GUF to Atlanta-Cobb County (RYY), Nashville-Tune (JWN), and Baton Rouge (BTR), all operating four times a week, from Thursday to Sunday.

Those flights will run for the summer and fall only and will be operated using the UE’s 30-seat Dornier 328Jet. The new route is branded as ‘Southeast Beach Express,’ as Gulf Shore is a very popular tourist destination in the Southeast.

The carrier expects to give passengers a more private experience as UE operates only out of FBO. The places the carrier plans on operating out of at the airports include the following: in the Gulf Shores, UE will operate out of the ‘Gulf Air Center’, in Atlanta-Cobb, out of ‘Hawthorne Aviation’, Nashville-Tune will be ‘Contour Aviation’, and Baton Rouge will be ‘Signature Flight.