MIAMI – Independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier Flair Airlines (F8) is bringing affordable flights to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

Flair is starting services on July 1, 2021, from YUL to Toronto (YYZ), Vancouver (YVR), Halifax (YHZ), and Abbotsford (YXX) this last destination starting August 3, and brings the first ULCC service to the YUL region. F8 is pursuing its growth and adds new aircraft to its fleet which, according to Planespotters stands at three Boeing 737-800NG, all delivered during 2019.

The airline has centered its operations on essential domestic flights during the pandemic crisis and will continue during April while counting on vaccinations and more unhindered travel to increase its services beginning in May. To meet its growth, Flair is also planning to receive 13 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft with 189 seats each.

Flair Boeing 737-800 C-FFLJ – Photo : Max Langley/Airways

Bringing Affordable Airfares to Montreal’s Region

Stephen Jones, F8 President and CEO, commented on the new flights by saying “we are excited to bring ULCC service to Montreal and to provide our low fares to a region where Canadians have been paying far too much for far too long.” The CEO added that “providing affordable air travel within Canada is an essential first step in restarting air travel and tourism.”

Stephen Jones counts on the need for “affordable airfares” once travel will be safe and people start moving again.

Flair Airlines was founded in 2005 under the name of Flair Air as a charter company operating two Boeing 727-200, one of which configured as a freighter, and its first services were operated between Canada and Cuba. The airline is based in Edmonton (YEG).

Between 2007 and 2010, F8 assured transportation of Shell’s employees across Canada, sometimes up 10,000 per month. In 2008 the fleet changed to Boeing 737-400 reaching a total of seven aircraft. A name change occurred in 2017 when Flair Air became Flair Airlines and operated its first fully commercial flight.