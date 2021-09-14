MIAMI – Ukraine International (PS) will welcome in the coming weeks two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that will link the nation’s capital Kyiv (KBP) to a couple of locations in the Caribbean. The move is a partnership between UIA and a local Travel tour operator by the name of Kompas.

The two incoming aircraft are expected to accommodate 426 passengers in total within a three-class configuration of First, Business, and Economy. The aircraft are from the lessor Aercap.

Kompas.com

Routes for the Boeing 777-300

The so-called vacation flights will commence from December 7, 2021, onwards to the Dominican Republic – Punta Cana (PUJ) with a frequency of one in ten days.

The second destination in the Caribbean will be from December 28 to the coastal Mexican city of Cancun (CUN) with the same frequency.

Besides the above two destinations, the Boeing 777-300s will also fly to the east connecting Kyiv to the Maldivian archipelago – Male International (MLE). The Maldives service is expected to run from December as well up till May 2022.

At present, UIA has a fleet of 27 aircraft according to planespotters.net.

Besides the bulk of their fleet consisting of 737s and the ERJ series, the long haul fleet is just made up of three aircraft – 2 Boeing 767-300 (UR-GEA and UR-GED) and 1 Boeing 777-200 (UR-GOA).

The two new Boeing 777-300s will helo meet travel demand for the winter of 2021 but it is unknown as to how long UIA will operate them. Tickets on these routes aren’t available on the airline’s website and hence also doubts if the aircraft will ever be used on normally scheduled routes.

Featured image: UIA 777 | Francesco Cecchetti/Airways