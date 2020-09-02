MIAMI – Vistara (UK) and Japan Airlines (JL) have joined their frequent flyer programs to offer passengers more miles/points between both networks.

As a reciprocal partnership, Club Vistara (CV) and JAL Mileage Bank customers will be able to earn and spend their miles on flights operated and marketed by the two carriers.

The new joint-program follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UK and JL signed in 2017. Last year the airlines also entered a codeshare agreement which was expanded in early 2020.

As part of codeshare partnership, Japan Airlines added its designator code to 32 Vistara-operated daily flights across India.

Japan Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner JA841J. Photo: Hiro Nishikura

Major Network Expansion for Vistara

According to Vistara CCO Mr. Vinod Kannan, the frequent flyer partnership will strengthen the airline’s value proposition for CV members. Additionally, it is in compliance with the airline’s broader strategy of forging more partnerships.

In fact, these customers already earn and redeem CV Points on other partner airlines. These include Singapore Airlines (SQ), Silk Air (MI), and United Airlines (UA), ever since UK started operations five years ago.

Following this expansion goal, the Indian-based carried also seeks to operate medium and long-haul services outside Southeast Asia and the Middle East. For these routes, it will use the Airbus A321neo and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Recently, the carrier started frequencies to London Heathrow (LHR) as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ between India and the UK. Now, it expects to operate similar flights to Paris and Frankfurt.