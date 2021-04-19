UK Civil Aviation Approves JetBlue London Routes

MIAMI – Today, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) gave JetBlue Airways (B6) regulatory approval to fly from Boston and New York to London. The carrier announced intentions to commence transatlantic flights nearly two years ago.

The CAA approval allows B6 to operate flights between its Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York’s John F Kennedy International (JFK) bases and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). The UK exited the European Union in January 2020 and has not extended any foreign carrier permits, since.

Slated to start service sometime later this year, flights will be exclusively operated by B6’s brand new Airbus A321 Long Range, which has only 114 seats and 24 Mint Suites or Studios for its premium product. Last week, B6 confirmed that the airline’s brand new Mint product would begin service on June 1 from JFK to Los Angeles (LAX).

JetBlue’s first A321LR being built in Hamburg. Photo: JetBlue Airways

London Calling

Despite COVID-19, the carrier is pushing on with flights to London starting in the third quarter of 2020. At the start of the month, the airline officially acquired slots at LHR, according to a report released by Airport Coordination Limited (ACL).

The report revealed B6 had obtained a total of 270 LHR slots for the Summer 2021 season. 180 of the slots were allocated for flights to New York (JFK) and 90 for those to Boston (BOS). Additionally, the ACL report shows B6 will operate out of LHR’s Terminal 2.

JetBlue has been growing steadily lately adding routes and destinations and can now add London to its already expansive route system. Is this a sign of more future European destinations?