Airways Magazine

UK CAA Revokes Flybe Operating, Route Licenses

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • UK CAA Revokes Flybe Operating, Route Licenses MIAMI- Following the administration status of Flybe (BE), UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revokes its Operating (OL) and Route Licences in effect on April 30, 2020. The removal, previously proposed...
  • Lufthansa Group Set To File for Administration MIAMI – The Lufthansa Group is considering bankruptcy under its own management amid reports of an alleged agreement for multi-billion state aid. The German government said this morning that as...
  

UK CAA Revokes Flybe Operating, Route Licenses

UK CAA Revokes Flybe Operating, Route Licenses
April 28
16:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI- Following the administration status of Flybe (BE), UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revokes its Operating (OL) and Route Licences in effect on April 30, 2020.

The removal, previously proposed by the CAA Consumers & Markets Group on March 5, means that the airline will not be able to cover its scheduled and charter operations.

Reasons to cease the validity of flights

As no investors appeared in light of the red numbers of BE in the last month, the carrier ended all operations and voluntarily suspended its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) due to its precarious situation.

Regarding this investment interest, CAA said today that currently there was no counterparty to fix the airline’s finances within a 12-month period. Consequently, a Temporary Operating Licence (TOL) was not issued for the entity as neither were the OL and subsequent Route Licenses.

Flybe Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 G-JEDP seen departing runway 15 at Birmingham (EGBB, BHX). Picture: Thomas Saunders.

No relevant change in BE’s position

At the moment the company filed for administration, UK authorities said that the carrier did not apply for a rescue package because it already had a deteriorated condition before the COVID-19.

Even if a potential funding for BE came in the form of slots sale at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) along with a government bailout, the CAA stated that those measures would not be relevant to a financial viability test.

Additionally, the UK government denied a bailout package for the avition industry, thus “there was no indication that any assistance would be forthcoming to an airline that was already in administration,” added the CAA.

Flybe’s position is now in dire straits, as the fallout of the pandemic continues create an unbrella of uncertainty among UK and other worldwide carriers that may or may not receive goverment aid as a result of their financial standing prior the crisis.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Flybe
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0