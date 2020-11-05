MIAMI – Industry newcomer flyPOP has announced plans to launch in 2021 with routes to India, according to a company press release. The announcement comes as the airline received a massive investment from the UK Government’s ‘Future Fund’ earlier this week.

The UK Future Fund “issue[s] convertible loans between £125,000 to £5 million to innovative companies which are facing financing difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak”, according to an official webpage.

flyPOP has already positioned itself as the UK’s first international low-cost carrier (LCC) and will initially target the casual sector of the market. Specifically, the newcomers will look to capitalize on the large South Asian diaspora in the UK, and those looking to explore the region on a smaller budget.

Successful Funding and Future Plans

Said to be an eight figure sum, the large investment from the ‘Future Fund’ allows flyPOP to move on to the final round of funding. Airline leadership expects this to be completed by January 2021.

The next year will be crucial for the new LCC, as attention is now turned to negotiations with airports in the India and the UK. The carrier is also carrying out negotiations with aircraft manufacturers.

flyPOP will initially purchase one aircraft for the commencing of operations in late 2021. The carrier then plans to order between 10 and 20 widebody aircraft, according to an interview with AINonline.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar, India. Amritsar is set to be the first of two destination cities. PHOTO: Mcorpor/Wikimedia Commons

An Untapped Market

CEO and Founder of flyPOP Nino Singh Judge believes that a strong link between the UK and Indian markets could be significant in many aspects.

Flights between the UK and India “will contribute significantly to the economic growth and closer cultural links between these two Commonwealth partners and eventually with all of South Asia”, he said in an official statement.

There is a surely a reason to be optimistic as India recorded record high tourism numbers in 2018, bringing in over 10.5 million foreign sightseers.

As the UK moves closer towards another set of short-term travel restrictions, flyPOP serves as a brief glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Featured Image: flyPOP Airbus A330-300 concept. PHOTO: flyPOP

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.