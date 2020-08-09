LONDON– Ukraine International Airlines (PS) is slowly resuming its operations after a three-month shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline has a close dialogue with governments around the world. It is also ensuring the health and safety of all of its staff and passengers. It is thus set to resume its flight schedule as quickly as possible and to minimize any future schedule changes.

Currently, PS has relaunched service from Kyiv (KBP) to Nice (NCE), Amsterdam (AMS), Paris (CDG), Dubai (DXB), Milan (MXP), Munich (MUC), Istanbul (IST), Tel Aviv (TLV), from Odesa (ODS) to Istanbul (IST) and Tel Aviv (TLV), plus flights from Kyiv (KBP) to Toronto (YYZ) on August 15 and August 29 and from Toronto (YYZ) to Kyiv (KBP) on August 16 and August 30.

Later in August, PS will expand its route network from Kyiv to Yerevan (EVN), Madrid (MAD), and Cairo (CAI). UIA also operates a full domestic schedule connecting Kyiv (KBP), Lviv (LWO), Odesa (ODS), and Kherson (KHE).

A UIA 767-300ER landing Photo by Aaron Davis/Airwaysmag

UIA Recovery Plans

According to the airline, it needs to operate primary routes with strong business and point-to-point traffic. This is the first stage of the recovery.

UIA will work closely with partner airlines to transport passengers to major hub airports to/from Ukraine.

As government restrictions begin to ease, UIA plans to return to the hub model in April 2021. This move is “to restore the route network by at least 80% and will include long-haul flights to New York (JFK), Toronto (YYZ), and Delhi (DEL),” says UIA President, Mr. Eugene Dykhne to Aviator.aero.

UIA monitors and follows all governmental regulations for the destinations they serve. One such limitation is the current exclusion for Ukrainian travelers flying into the Schengen area.

In addition, PS is unable to serve travelers from Delhi (DEL), Tbilisi (TBS), Baku (GYD), Toronto (YYZ). this is due to current governmental limitations for passengers wishing to travel between these points and Ukraine.