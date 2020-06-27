Airways Magazine

Ukraine International Airlines Adds More Destinations for Summer 2020

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ukraine International Airlines Adds More Destinations for Summer 2020

Ukraine International Airlines Adds More Destinations for Summer 2020
June 27
10:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Ukraine International Airlines (PS) has announced an expanded route network for July and August. The move comes after border crossing terms for Ukrainians were relaxed, allowing for tourist travel.

The Ukrainian government has divided departure points into two zones, where passengers originating from a red zone nation will be required to remain under mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival.

Passengers originating from green zones will not undergo any sort of isolation or observation, says the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Increased Domestic Flight Frequencies

The airline announced in its statement what its plans are for domestic travel for the coming months, and they are a bit sporadic.

For July, the carrier will operate one way flights from Kyiv to Odessa, Lviv, and Kherson once a week each Friday. The flights will return on Sunday, with PS claiming that this model will aid in developing domestic weekend tourism.

For August, only the Kyiv – Odessa route will see any changes, with flights to Odessa departing on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The return legs will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The second half of the month will bring an additional flight, which will depart Thursday and return Friday.

International Increases

Ukraine International will be adding back in a smattering of flights from its international network for July and August, though none with daily service as of yet.

Starting July, the carrier plans to operate flights to Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, Paris, Dubai, Larnaca, Athens, London, and Toronto. These flights will all originate from Kyiv, though Istanbul and Tel Aviv will also be served from Odessa.

As of the airline’s August plans, PS is aiming to add even more destinations, naming Nice, Rome, Baku, Berlin, Milan, Prague, Yerevan, Chisinau, Madrid, Munich, Frankfurt, Vienna, and Barcelona.

These routes will be served two to three times a week, but PS stated that they will update flights and frequencies throughout the summer to meet demand.

Increased Heath and Safety Measures

As with all airlines these days, Ukraine International Airways has ensured that the health and safety of passengers and Crew is their top priority.

Therefore, the airline has implemented several new protocols for mitigating risk surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, as outlined in the video below:

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Ukraine International Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Braxton Cook

Braxton Cook

Commercial pilot, Lifelong airplane nerd, and Airways contributing writer

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0