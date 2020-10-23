MIAMI – Uganda Airlines (UR), set to receive a brand new Airbus A330-800, is planning on new long-haul routes for 2021. A state-owned airline, UR is continuing with growth plans despite the COVID-19 pandemic which has decimated air travel.

The first long-haul route widely expected to be operated by the airline is a route between Entebbe International Airport (EBB) in Uganda and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) in England.

Further potential routes include Dubai (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Guangzhou (CAN) in China, and Mumbai (BOM) in India.

Uganda Airline CRj900 in ENTEBBE Photo: Uganda Airlines

Uganda to the World

Also having regional Bombardier CRJ-900 jets in operation, the A330-800 will allow UR to fly beyond Africa for the first time in 18 years, further connecting Uganda to the world.

Following studies and wide consultations, the Cabinet of Uganda opted to re-launch UR with six new jets, with two being the wide-body, long-range A330-800 and the other four being CRJ900 aircraft.