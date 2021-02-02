ENTEBBE UGANDA – Uganda Airlines (UR) has taken delivery of its second Airbus A330-800, completing the Ugandan national carrier’s order of two A330neo. This latest addition follows a previous one, made in December 2020, for its first A330neo.

According to UR, the delivery is an affirmation of its ambition to start long haul operation. The carrier believes that this wide-body pair will serve UR’s expansion of it international network.

The targeted networks include flights from the Airbus’ hub at Entebbe International Airport (EBB), to intercontinental destinations in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Photo: Airbus

Airspace Cabin

In the airline’s press release, it’s mentioned that the A330neo addition to their fleet, offers #ANewWorld of greater connectivity for the travelers, superior comfort and the best passenger experience.

This is achieved with its unique Airspace Cabin, 20 full-flat business-class beds, 28 premium-economy seats and 210 economy-class seats. This totals to 258 seats; the quietest cabin in its category, High Definition Video, 3D touch screens and WiFi connectivity.

According to Nile Post, the government paid US$145m for the two aircraft as the airline prepares to start operating long-haul flights to Dubai, London, Guangzhou and India.

Featured image: A330-800 Uganda Airlines. Photo Airbus

