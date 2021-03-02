KAMPALA – Uganda Airlines (UR) has been granted approval to begin flights to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Dubai International Airport (DXB).

It is anticipated that the nine-hour direct flight service to London will start at 5 times a week, on 28 March, using Airbus A330-800. The flight is expected to arrive in London at 06:45 am and depart for Entebbe at 09:00 am, all local times.

According to ChimpReports, Aviation Development Chief Analyst James Pearson said that more than 84,000 passengers had flown between Entebbe and London on a round trip basis in 2019, “making Entebbe the second largest untapped market from Africa to London”. He said the route was slightly behind Harare, but Dar Es Salaam had a good 51,000 passengers thanks to its new airport.

A second Annual General Meeting was held last week by UR in Kampala and submitted an annual report, ending June 30, 2020, to shareholders/Ministries of Finance and Works, by the National Carrier Board of Directors.

Shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the achievements and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the goals for which the airline was created, including tourism promotion, economic development, job creation, export promotion, and marketing Uganda abroad.

“Upon completion of the ongoing A330neo certification process for the operations in UR, its shareholders “look forward to continuous growth in its passenger and cargo portfolio, with the commencement of long-haul flights to Dubai, London, Guangzhou, and Mumbai and further expansion of the African Network including Johannesburg, Lusaka, Harare, Khartoum, Addis Ababa, Lagos, Accra, Goma, Lubumbashi, and others, as well as interline and code-share collaborations,” the Airline announced.

Photo: Airbus

Rolls-Royce Agreement with Uganda Airlines

Rolls-Royce signed a TotalCare agreement with Uganda Airlines on February 26, with its two new aircraft powered by Trent 7000 engines. In December 2020 and January 2021 the airline received its first and second A330neo airline respectively.

As per the agreement, Rolls-Royce is responsible for the maintenance of the engines of Uganda Airlines’ A330neo Trent 7000. A dollar-per-flying-hour payment system would be used to bill the airline. It will maintain the engines on the wings and in service, and it will increase aircraft availability to reduce operational disruptions.

Last week, a top Chinese foreign policy official vowed to “accelerate the consideration of the Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) to allow Uganda Airlines flights to Chinese cities.” The BASA agreement requires two countries to exchange civil aviation certifications.

Photo: Uganda Airlines New A330Neo Photo: Airbus

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.