Uganda Airlines Firms A330-800neo Order

LONDON – Uganda Airlines has finally firmed up its order for two of the Airbus A330-800neo of which it had placed an order for last year.

The deal was made at the Farnborough International Airshow back in July 2018.

The airline was founded in 1977 but after some troubling years the government elected to have the airline cease operations in 2001.

The aircraft were a part of a six-aircraft order which has been made in an attempt to revive the airline after consultation from the Ugandan cabinet showed that relaunching the airline would help the country with global trade and travel.

While there has been no confirmation on the routes that the aircraft will be used on, the carrier has confirmed that it will be used on its medium – and long haul network.

The announcement today will be welcomed by Airbus who have had a hard time of the A330-800 with Kuwait Airways currently being the only carrier until now to have ordered the jet which is the newest version of the A330neo family. The A330-800neo is currently still undergoing certification.

The other four aircraft that the airline has on order are believed to be Bombardiers CRJ900ER which will serve the airline’s domestic network.

The planes were originally planned to be delivered in November 2018 however delays with that have now seen the new delivery date moved to end of April this year.

The airline had said however that this does not mean they will begin operations at that time, as once the jets have been delivered it will take time to train the pilots and cabin crew on these new aircraft.

All in all, it would seem that despite the sad news of the airline closing down in 2001 the government are keen to show that Uganda Airlines can once again compete with the other large African carriers.