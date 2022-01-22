DALLAS – Uganda Airlines (UR) is currently preparing to expand its network with new long-haul flights to the United Kingdom (UK). The move is an important step in the development of the new airline.

The airline is Uganda’s flag carrier and is based at Entebbe Airport (ETB). According to its website, UR is “Uganda’s flagship national passenger and cargo carrier” and provides scheduled air transportation services in East Africa and near-international markets.

A young airline, launched in 2019, UR is sometimes seen as a revival of the older Uganda Airlines, which stopped operating in 2001. UR operates a fleet of four Bombardier CRJ-900s that service short-haul regional routes. Additionally, the airline has two Airbus A330-800 aircraft. This is the less popular version of the A330neo family, and it is a pretty rare aircraft.

The carrier currently operates short-haul routes to local destinations around the country. In addition, UR recently started flying long-haul routes, with its first flight to Dubai (DXB) at the beginning of the year.

Here is what you can expect from the UR A330-800neo. Infographic: Airbus

Expanding Internationally

Local media in Uganda reports that the airline plans to expand its long-haul network this year using its brand new A330-800neos. The type is not used a lot currently, only on the ETB to DXB route. UR intends to fly directly to cities in Europe, India, and the Middle East.

The airline’s CEO, Jennifer Bamuturaki, declared that “feasibility studies in these cities are underway.” When the airline announces the new destinations, we will have more information on its upcoming expansion. It could possibly be London or Paris, but no official information has been given yet.

Uganda Airlines is currently undergoing evaluation processes by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). These processes are crucial, as they should indeed allow the airline to operate in the aforementioned countries.

Featured image: Uganda Airlines operates two A330-800 aircraft on long-haul routes. Photo: Airbus