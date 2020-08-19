MIAMI – Having resumed its flights to China in June, United Airlines (UA) will now double its San Francisco-Shangai frequencies. Starting on September 4, the airline will operate four weekly flights using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The services from the US to China will be on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11 am. On the other hand, flights from Shangai to San Francisco will be Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9:40 pm.

Tickets are available starting today on UA’s website.

In 2017, UA introduced additional Boeing 777-300ER services to operate its Asian routes. Photo: Alan Wilson.

United Airlines’ COVID-19 Approach

Prior to the pandemic, UA operated five daily flights between Shanghai and its hubs in the US. Besides San Francisco, the airline also flew to China from Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York/Newark. These routes made UA the largest US carrier serving Asian countries.

To tackle the new health challenges in operating such frequencies, UA introduced its United CleanPlus program alongside other health safety procedures.

The company has implemented touchless baggage check-in for customers and electrostatic spraying for cabin sanitation, among other procedures. These are some of the country’s most innovative measures in what is now the new safety protocol normality.

Featured image: 777-300ER UAL #1453-WE751. Photo: TravelDailyMedia.

