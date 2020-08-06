MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has resumed its operations from Munich Airport (MUC) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). It will operate a frequency of three flights per week.

As a way to promote the flight back to MUC from New York, the airline invited the Statue of Liberty to join aboard in the first flight. Not the iconic symbol of the Big Apple itself, but a woman dressed as Lady Liberty.

Just a month ago, UA resumed its flight connection from MUC to Washington. These services were also three per week.

At the end of July, UA announced its plans to resume service on nearly 30 international routes in September. Destinations include Asia, India, Australia, Israel, and Latin America.

United Relaunches MUC-EWR. Photo: ©️Munich Airport

United Airlines Flight Back

Since its return to MUC, the US carrier had announced the addition of the Munich-New York route in August. With Lady Liberty on board, the flight back is now official.

Resuming frequencies to EWR, the company will flight on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 12:30 p.m. The aircraft for the route will be the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Upon boarding the first flight, Andreas von Puttkamer, Head of the Aviation Division at Flughafen München GmbH, the operator of MUC, said that it was glad to reopen the airline’s second route to the airport. He added that the airport expects to gradually expand its services to the US again.

United Relaunches MUC-EWR. Photo: ©️Munich Airport

United Airline’s Restored Presence

As part of flight services at MUC, UA restored its operations at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Thus, UA is flying again to IAD and EWR. These are the carrier’s two most important hubs on the US East Coast, according to its Managing Director, Sales for Continental Europe and India, Thorsten Lettnin.

Beyond the airline’s operations, the two airports are resuming their long-haul connections. Both von Puttkamer and IAD CEO Jost Lammers had remarked about the importance of UA to connect these international destinations.