United Airlines Reinstates Munich-Washington Flights

MIAMI – From Munich across the pond: Effective immediately, US airline United Airlines (UA) is resuming its flight connection to Washington from Munich Airport (MUC).

According to the carrier, each Friday, Sunday, and Monday, a Boeing 787-9 will take off for the American capital at 12:20. Additional United-to-Newark flights are due in August.

Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers (left in the front) and the United Station Manager at Munich Airport Ulrike Kraft as well as other representatives of the Airline and the Airport. Photo: Munich Airport.

Comments from Munich Airport CEO

For airport CEO Jost Lammers, the resumption of the Washington connection marks another step towards returning to normal.

“We are delighted that United Airlines is restarting flights with us and connecting Munich to another attractive, long-haul destination in North America. The resumption of the Washington route once again underlines the importance of Munich as a hub for international air traffic.”

After massive decreases in all departments due to the COVID-19 crisis, MUC announced on June 26 an increase in flight connections, making capacity in Terminal 1 required again as more and more flights from MUC are being resumed.

Photo: Munich Aiport Terminal 1

Munich Airport in numbers

Nearly 200 passenger and cargo aircraft a day are now taking off and landing at MUC. The passenger volume is now up to around 10,000 a day, and this figure is rising steadily.

For July, MUC is expected to see over 250 aircraft movements a day. In the Q2 of July, the Bavarian state capital will be back to providing global air travel to over 120 destinations.

Back in March, the number of take-offs and landings declined steadily to less than 10 percent of the number counted in the corresponding week in 2019, with passenger traffic at just 5 percent of last year’s level.

Featured image: United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner N27965 | Photo: © Alvin Man (IG: @onemoreweektogo)