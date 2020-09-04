MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has announced that it plans on increasing the number of flights operated in October. This increase will affect both domestic and international routes.

In September 2020, UA expects to operate 38% of their domestic and 29% of their international schedule compared to the same month in 2019. For October, the airline plans to increase the domestic amount to 46% and international to 33% compared to October 2019.

The airline states that it is using a data-driven approach when deciding what routes to include. The choices are based on customer demand and on the standard seasonal changes. UA plans to change its scheduling to allow leisure travelers better connections such as extended weekend trips.

United Airlines Boeing 777-222(ER) N227UA. Photo: Hiro Nishikura

Domestic Flights

For Domestic Flights, UA states that it will resume or start new services on 50 routes in October. 37 of these will be from Chicago, Denver, or Houston.

Increased offerings to Florida will be scheduled, including Denver to Fort Meyers and Washington-Dulles to Miami and Sarasota. UA also plans to resume service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford as well as Redmond/Bend in Oregon.

United Relaunches MUC-EWR. Photo: ©️Munich Airport

International Flights

For UA’s International offerings in October, the carrier plans to increase flights from New York Newark (EWR) to Tel Aviv (TLV) to twice a day, as well as three times a week from Washington D.C. on October 25.

United also plans to increase flights to Mexico, including popular leisure destinations. UA will serve Cancun, Mexico City, and Puerto Vallarta from Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C.

The airline has also added fourteen new Latin American destinations to the schedule. They include several destinations in South America. Bogota, Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; and Panama City, Panama have been announced.