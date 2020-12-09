MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has taken delivery of the first Boeing 737 MAX from the ones left in storage in the various deserts of the United States.

After a 20-month flight ban and production halt, it seems Boeing can start to breathe again after UA’s delivery and GOL’s (G3) Boeing 737 MAX Sao Paulo-Belo Horizone flight today.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

United Airlines and the Boeing 737 MAX

This afternoon in Chicago, the brand new Boeing 737 MAX 9 was delivered in United Airlines. The plane flew from Seattle King County International Airport – Boeing Field (BFI) to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Flight UAL2703 took off at around 2:30 PM from BFI and flew for an 80-minute test run. The distance between BFI and SEA is not 80 minutes away, but the test was to perform all the necessary checks for the delivery flight to Yakima, Kennewick and Walla Walla in south-central Washington. There were no incidents during the test flight.

United Airlines already has 14 Boeing 737MAX 9 in its fleet, with a total capacity of 179 passengers in two classes. 159 seats are in the economy class, while the remaining 20 in the first class. Of these budget seats, 48 are armchairs with extra legroom and 111 are standard budget seats.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

How United Put the Boeing 737 MAX back into Service

United Airlines is providing its Pilots with all necessary training as required by the FAA, covering computer-based instruction, simulator training and systems briefing, a checklist and a quick reference manual. In addition, United’s test Pilots will carry out several test flights for each Boeing 737 MAX.

The testers will also work with operations staff and technicians on these reviews that include system checks and data readings.

Finally UA will complete the FAA-approved cockpit software update, open and inspect fuel tanks, double-check fluids, tires, avionics and engines, clean each aircraft, and circulate air in the cabin every four days before the aircraft returns to commercial service.

United new Boeing 737MAX-9 test flight. Source: Flightradar24

Featured image: Brandon Farris/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.