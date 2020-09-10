MIAMI – Expanding its long-haul service, United Airlines (UA) has announced new routes to cities in Africa and India for 2021. This makes its service between San Francisco (SFO) and Bangalore (BLR) the longest route for the airline, clocking at 8,701 miles.

The new UA’s non-stop flight will last 17.5 hours. The route will also the first-ever non-stop flight between the US and India’s primary tech hub, according to SFGate.

Before the announcement, the airline’s San Francisco-Singapore (SIN) service was the longest, covering 8,446 miles in 15 hours and 30 minutes.

Regarding the SFO-BLR flight, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will fly the route as Bangalore conditions make the flight a challenge. On this, UA VP of International Network Planning, Patrick Quayle told SFGate that the carrier is currently working with Boeing on an engine enhancement.

United Airlines Boeing 787-8. Photo: Masakatsu Ukon.

Seven New Services

With the aforementioned series of routes, UA will restart its daily frequencies between Chicago (ORD) and New Delhi, India (ORD) this winter.

For Spring 2021, SFO-BLR daily flights will be launched alongside others on the US East Coast. Then, the airline will start services between Washington Dulles (IAD) and Ghana (ACC) and Nigeria (LOS) three times per week. South Africa (JNB) closes the list of UA’s African destinations with a daily-scheduled service from/to New Jersey (EWR).

For the Summer of 2021, the airline will offer domestic frequencies from/to Hawaii four times per week. The first of the two routes will connect Chicago (ORD) with Kona (KOA). The second one will do the same with New Jersey (EWR) and Kahului (OGG).

All the routes will use the Boeing 787 Dreamliners, except for the EWR-OGG frequency. For the later, the Boeing 767-300ER will be the aircraft of choice.