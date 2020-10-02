LONDON – According to internal sources, easyJet (U2), has announced its decision regarding the continuation of flying from two of its Italian bases.

The company said it cannot underestimate the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had and continues to have on its industry. U2 employees will have witnessed that customer demand is down significantly, not only for the carrier but also for the competition.

Ongoing government restrictions across Europe continue to directly impact U2’s customers and their travel decisions. They traditionally fly less in winter and this year, more than ever. U2 is taking a prudent approach to capacity and focus on lines of flying that make a positive contribution to the performance of the airline.

easyJet Airbus A319-111 landing at Rome–Fiumicino International Airport. Photo: Alan Wilson

Temporary Closure of Bases

Across its network, the carrier’s number of lines of flying (LOFs) will dwindle. Unfortunately, based on the current levels of demand, the carrier has had to make some difficult decisions regarding based flying from some of the Italian bases.

Flights from the Venice base will be temporarily suspended for the duration of the entire winter season (until March 27, 2021). Flights from the Naples base will be suspended between October 28 and December 17, 2020.

In November and in the first half of December, the airline expect to operate between 10 and 14 lines of flying from Milan Malpensa (MXP).

easyJet procession. Photo: easyJet.

U2 Flights to Venice, Naples from other Bases

Even though U2’s Venice and Naples bases will not operate flights, there will continue to be flights from the carrier coming in and out of airports operated at U2 other bases.

Crew training across all bases will continue as usual regardless of the commercial schedule, whilst CIGS will be rostered based on the scheduled activity in each base.