MIAMI – This week, Turkish Airlines (TY) received its first A350-900, commencing an order for 25 of the state-of-the-art aircraft type. The delivery marks the airline as the newest A350 operator.

TC-LGA (MSN403) flew from the Airbus Plant in Toulouse to Istanbul as TY6834 at an impressive 43,000ft with a flight time of 2 hrs 53 min.

Turkish Airlines already operates an Airbus fleet of 179 aircraft for passengers and cargo transportation, including 66 A330s, making the flag carrier the largest operator of this aircraft type in the world. With the A350XWB planes in its fleet, the airline will benefit from greater operational flexibility and lower operating costs.

Render: Airbus

The Airbus A350XWB

The A350 is made of a two-class configuration with a total of 329 seats, 32 businessclass seats and 297 luxury economy seats. In addition, the aircraft has the latest generation in-flight entertainment system with HD screens and Wi-Fi connectivityensuring an enhanced passenger experience on long-haul flights.

Additionally, the A350XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fiber fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivaled levels of efficiency with a 25% reduction in burned fuel and emissions.

Furthermore, the A350XWB’s Airspace cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle and offers passengers and crews the most modern in-flight products for the most comfortable flying experience.

Photo: Roberto Leiro

Airbus and Boeing

As of the end of September, Airbus had received 930 firm orders for A350XWB planes from 50 customers worldwide. The company has generated revenues of €70bn (US$82.83bn) and employed a workforce of around 135,000 in 2019.

The Turkish carrier has also previously received half of its order for 25 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. To satisfy its wide-body aircraft needs, TY had placed firm orders for 50 new planes with an additional 10 optional units from both Boeing and Airbus in 2018.