Luftwaffe Receives Two Airbus A321LRs

LONDON – This week, Lufthansa Technik (LH) signed an agreement with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to equip two new Airbus A321neoLR jets for the German Air Force.

The delivery of these planes should be complete in 2022.

Airbus A321LR Neo Taking Off. Photo: Airbus

Well Equipped Planes

Lufthansa Technik provides maintenance, completions, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft. According to a press release, the aircraft will first arrive at Lufthansa Technik’s facilities in Hamburg in August and October 2021.

Here, the company’s staff will work on the planes to make them ready for deployment.

The German military will use these jets for their versatility across operations. Ultimately, it will be able to transport soldiers and medical personnel during their tasks.

An Airbus A321LR takes off during a presentation of the company’s new long range aircraft in Hamburg-Finkenwerder, Germany, January 31, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Statement from Lufthansa

Lufthansa Technik said, “Lufthansa Technik’s VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services business unit will prepare the two aircraft for various types of missions such as troop transport and the MedEvac role (medical evacuation). With the appropriate installations, the aircraft can be used in 18 different interior configurations.”

“Their passenger transport capacity ranges from 136 to 163 passengers. Furthermore, the transport of up to six intensive care patients, the transport of up to twelve slightly or moderately ill/injured patients, as well as various mixed configurations for patient transport are possible.”

The group highlights how the Air Force will take on a future-proof, modern passenger aircraft type. These units can be deployed in various highly flexible cabin configurations and will be effective on both short and long-distance operations.

One of The Most Popular Aircraft

Airbus launched the A321LR in January 2015 to extend the range of the popular aircraft type. The manufacturer shared that it would have a range of 4,000 nmi (7,400 km) and could hold 206 seats in two classes. Subsequently, Arkia Israeli Airlines received the first of these aircraft in November 2018.

The versatility and robustness of the A321LR will undoubtedly be useful in the German Air Force’s fleet. The capacity and range will certainly help on missions across the globe.

Additionally, the positive response of the aircraft even prompted Airbus to announce the A321XLR, which has a range of 4,700 mi (8704. km).