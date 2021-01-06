MIAMI – Low-cost airline T’way Air (TW) has signed a letter of intent for two Airbus A330-300s for medium to long-haul flights.

In an announcement released on December 18, the low-cost airline will receive its first A330 in the second half of 2021, and will operate three A330-300s by the end of the year.

T’way Airbus A330-300 Source: T’way

Where Will They Operate?

According to the carrier, the routes will not go beyond the limits for a low cost carrier, including to Sydney, Singapore, Honolulu, as well as to unspecified points in Malaysia and Croatia.

TW notes that the timeline to launch these routes will be subject to improvements in the coronavirus situation. The widebody will be also be fitted with business class seats, with “new inflight amenities” to be announced in due course.

T’way Air adds that the A330s will boost the cargo sector as well, as the payload capacity of the Boeing 737-800NG is significantly lower. In addition, the company operates three Boeing 737 MAXs.