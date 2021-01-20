MIAMI – Turkmenistan Airlines (T5) purchased two passenger-to-freighter converted Airbus A330-200 aircraft in a firm order agreement on January 18, 2021.

The President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, on January 7 issued a decree allowing the transaction to proceed.

Turkmenistan Airlines CEO Dovran Saburov and Airbus Executive Vice President Paul Meijers signed the order agreement in a virtual meeting.

Turkmenistan Airlines Boeing 777 Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Modernization and Renewal

The carrier was banned from flying in Europe for ten months in 2019 due to safety concerns.

Neither delivery dates nor other details were given but the addition of the Airbus A330 freighter should drastically modernize the T5 cargo fleet currently consisting of Ilyushin IL-76TD aircraft.

Featured image: Europa, Deutschland, Sachsen, Dresden. A330 Prototyp. Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH. An Airbus and ST Aerospace Company. 29.11.2017. Photo: © 2017 Sven Döring/Agentur Focus

