LONDON – Following the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Boeing 737 MAX ban lift, Turkish Airlines (TK) resumed flights with the type today. The airline has an order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

TK’s Boeing 737MAX stored. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

The First of a Long Series

The aircraft, which departed today from Istanbul airport to Ankara, is the very first MAX aircraft received by TK, registered as TC-LCA.

The aircraft made its first flight on August 4, 2018, and was delivered to the Turkish carrier on the 17th of the same month. Configured in two classes, it has 16 seats in business class and 135 in economy class. In addition, like all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the equipment features two CFM LEAP-1B thrusters.

According to FlightRadar24, another 737 MAX 8, registered as TC-LCE, has carried out test flights and could be the next to enter service.

TK’s Boeing 737MAX Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Turkish Airlines’s Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Currently, TK has 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and still has to receive 54 of the type. Additionally, the carrier has one 737 MAX 9 with nine pending, for a total of 10 MAX 9 and 65 737MAX 8. The order for these aircraft was signed on May 14, 2013.

The airline will receive the remaining Boeing 737 MAXs very soon as Boeing resumed delivering the jets after its ban was lifted by FAA, EASA, and later DGCA.