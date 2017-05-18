Turkish Airlines Signed A Codeshare Agreement With Copa Airlines

MIAMI – Copa Airlines and Turkish Airlines signed a Codeshare Agreement to offer their customers more flight options in Latin America and Europe, with connections through Copa’s hub in Panama City, and Turkish Airlines’ hub in Istanbul, Turkey. This is effective since May 3.

“This agreement helps to strength the relations between Latin America and Europe, especially Turkey,” said Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines. “The passengers will benefit from a world-class service and efficient connections in Panama City and Istanbul Hubs.”

In the first phase, Turkish Airlines will put their TK code on Copa Airlines services between Panama City and David, Panamá; Porto Alegre, Río de Janeiro, Manaus, Belo Horizonte and Sao Paulo in Brazil; Santo Domingo and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic; Guayaquil and Quito in Ecuador; San Salvador, El Salvador; Asunción, Paraguay and Lima, Perú.

On the other hand, Copa will put their CM code in Turkish flights between Panama City and Istanbul.

Progressively, subject to government approval, the codeshare will expand to include TK code con Copa Airlines flights between Panama City and Cancún, Ciudad de México and Guadalajara in México; Managua, Nicaragua; San José, Costa Rica and Montevideo, Uruguay.

“We are delighted to begin codeshare cooperation with Copa Airlines in which we have worked for a long time This will improve our relation as Star Alliance partners and also provide unique travel opportunities to the passengers through the far-reaching flight networks of both airlines,” said Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines.

Currently, Turkish Airlines operates a three-time-a-week service route -on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays- departing from Istanbul to Bogotá and Panama City, to finally arrive Istanbul.

TK800 Istanbul 02:10 – Bogota 09:30

TK800 Bogota 08:00 – Panama City 11:00

TK800 Panama City 12:30 – Istanbul 10:25 (+1)

Also, there’s on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays an operation between Caracas, Venezuela and Istanbul; both routes are operated in an Airbus A330-200.

On May 4, Turkish celebrated their first anniversary of operations in Colombia and Panamá. During the year, the carrier transported 52.000 passengers in the route. And they are expecting to increase the number up to 25% by 2018.

“Relying on the increasing demand we would add frequencies to operate up to five weekly flights,” said Mustafa Dogan, Vice President Sales Marketing at Turkish Airlines