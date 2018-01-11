Turkish Airlines To Order 20 Airbus A350-900

MIAMI — Turkish Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to purchase 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft plus five optional.

The agreement was endorsed at the Élysée Palace, Paris, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to France along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

M. İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines, established: “With Turkish Airlines serving more destinations than any other airline around the world, we will be delighted to rely on our new A350 XWB to further develop our major international routes from Turkey.”

“With this agreement, we have signed our goodwill to carry on and finalize the acquisition with Airbus. Our agreement is a significant step forward in enhancing our passengers’ flight experience and will play a key role in growing our business in the years to come. We believe the increased business volume for the local Turkish supplier industry by Airbus will be a great gain for the sector,” he continued.

According to the manufacturer, its Airbus A350 an all-new family of mid-size, wide-body, long-haul aircraft that will mold the future of air travel.

Moreover, Turkey has been an integral part of the Airbus supply chain for nearly 20 years as a partner in all Airbus aircraft programs, including its novel Airbus A350 XWB.

The Airbus A350 XWB emphasizes the most modern aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings, and new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines.

Also, it highlights an Airspace cabin that offers an improved atmosphere, design, and services. Therefore, passenger comfort reaches high standards in terms of flight experience.